Ryan appointed Fall Creek principal

Fall Creek Junior High School Assistant Principal Michael Ryan has been promoted to principal of the school following a unanimous vote Dec. 13 by the Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees.

Effective Jan. 8, Ryan will replace former principal Stacey Swan, who left in July for another school leadership position in a neighboring district, according to an announcement from HSE Schools.

Interim Superintendent Matt Kegley introduced Ryan to the school board, noting that Ryan came before the board about two years ago when he was hired as the school’s assistant principal.

“He brought with him experience from Brownsburg community schools, where he was an administrator over there, as well,” Kegley said. “He was a Tiger over at Fishers High School as a math teacher prior to that, and before (that), he was at Pike (Township), where he had a number of different leadership experiences. So, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and we’re very excited to have him as our new Fall Creek Junior High principal.”

According to the announcement, Ryan oversaw student attendance and discipline at Fall Creek since 2021, “with a commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive school culture.” He also oversaw building safety and staff training.

Ryan also has served as a teacher and coach throughout his 18-year career in public education.

“I am excited to transition into the principal role at Fall Creek Junior High and continue serving our school community,” Ryan stated. “We have tremendous students, supportive parents and hard-working staff that make FCJ a truly special place to work and learn.”

Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics education from Purdue University and a Master in Education Administration from Ball State University, according to the announcement

During the HSE board meeting, Ryan expressed appreciation for the opportunity.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed being in the school for the last couple of years and look forward to going into this new role.”