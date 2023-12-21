Art and IT networking event highlights work of Swan Software, Platinum Living Art Gallery

Two local businesses that share a building may not have much in common, but they recently partnered to highlight their strengths at the recent Art and IT event in Carmel.

IT company Swan Software Solutions, which owns the building at 706 Pro-Med Ln. in Carmel, and tenant Platinum Living Fine Art Gallery presented the annual invite-only event in November, the first time it was held since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the networking event, the art gallery’s pieces were on display for guests to peruse as they mingled and learned more about both companies.

Shannon Krueger, Swan Software Solutions director of operations, said the art gallery’s presence has grown since it moved into the building approximately seven years ago. Visitors are often surprised by the beauty on the walls when they stop in to address their IT needs.

“The hallway is gorgeous. (Platinum Living) has a lot of very high-end art,” Krueger said. “Probably the first thing that anybody notices when they visit our building is that it’s very unique and it’s a great place to spend a few hours a day.”

Krueger said the two companies work well together, sharing space when either entity hosts a large event.

Jacquelyn Bilbrey founded Platinum Living Fine Art Gallery in 2008 and relocated it into the building on Pro-Med Lane approximately seven years ago. The gallery, which is available to view by appointment only, occupies 6,500 square feet and specializes in international art.

Learn more about the gallery at platinumlivingfineartgallery.com or schedule a visit by calling 317-776-8701. Learn more about Swan Software Solutions at swansoftwaresolutions.com.