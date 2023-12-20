Westfield High School defensive lineman William Goodvine III, was named Mr. Football position winner for defensive line.

Current Publishing
Westfield High School defensive lineman William Goodvine III won the Mr. Football position award for defensive line. (Photo of Marci Yochum Photography)

Westfield High School defensive lineman William Goodvine III got a much welcome surprise.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Goodvine was named the Mr. Indiana Football position winner for defensive line.

“I didn’t expect it, so it was a blessing,” Goodvine said.

Goodvine, who has committed to Miami (Ohio) University, had 51 tackles, including six tackles for a loss and two sacks for the Shamrocks (10-2), who lost to Crown Point in double overtime in a Class 6A semistate.

“I think he’s improved the most as a pass rusher,” Westfield coach Jake Gilbert said. “He has really good hands. He’s always been a great run defender. He maintains good leverage and doesn’t get driven out of his gap.”

Gilbert told Goodvine before the season that he could possibly win the award if he had a strong season.

Goodvine, an edge rusher, said individually he believed his junior year was better.

“But we went a lot farther in the playoffs,” he said. “I enjoyed this year a lot more. It was definitely the most fun year I had because of the young guys and culture on the team.”

For his career, the two-year starter and three-time letter winner racked up 137 tackles, including 12 for loss, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Westfield High School defensive lineman William Goodvine III with his mother Adrienne Moore. (Photo of Marci Yochum Photography)

“I improved on my run blocking, working my hands more and using my feet more,” Goodvine said. “I feel like my pass rush got better.”

Goodvine said he plans to add weight but is more focused on gaining strength and speed.

“I don’t want to gain too much weight and get slower,” he said.

Goodvine committed to Miami in April, choosing it over Western Michigan University.

“My gut said that Miami was really the place,” he said. “Just seeing the season (Miami) had this year that this is home.”

The RedHawks topped the University of Toledo 23-14 Dec. 2 to win the Mid-American Conference championship game.

“I’m just thinking about playing on the scout team (as a freshman) or if I get a chance to play some,” Goodvine said. “I’m not expected to go in there and start or anything. I just need to develop, anyway.”


