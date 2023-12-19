Water, sewer rates to rise in Carmel

The Carmel City Council met Dec. 18 to vote on increased water and sewer rates, two rezone requests, a proposed historic district and other items.

What happened: The council approved increases to water and sewer rates.

What it means: An average residential customer using 4,000 gallons per month will see rates rise from approximately $26 to $37 per month. Sewer rates are set to rise by approximately 20 percent. According to Carmel Utilities, the increase is needed to keep up with rising energy and personnel costs and because payments will soon begin on debt acquired nearly 20 years ago to fund system improvements.

What’s next: The new rates go into effect within 30 days.

What happened: The council approved rezoning two sites in central Carmel from industrial to C1/City Center District.

What it means: One site is at 154 W. Carmel Dr. on 3.3 acres, just east of the Monon Greenway. It is home to a two-story office building with several tenants. The other site is on 5.5 acres at 988 3rd Ave. SW, just west of the Monon Greenway. It is home to two single-story office buildings with several tenants and is the site of the proposed Valentina redevelopment project.

What happened: Mayor Jim Brainard presented Carmel Police Department Chaplain George Davis with the Range Line Pioneer Award.

What it means: The recognition, established in 1992, recognizes an individual who has been a friend to the city. Davis has served as CPD chaplain for more than 20 years, helping officers process through difficult aspects of their work. He retired from his work as a pastor at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Carmel in 2002.

What happened: The council thanked outgoing councilors for their service.

What it means: The meeting was the last one for several city councilors who are leaving office when their term expires at the end of the year. Council President Jeff Worrell thanked councilors Kevin “Woody” Rider, Sue Finkam, Laura Campbell, Tim Hannon and Miles Nelson for their years in office and presented them with an engraved plaque.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance designating the Caperton-Carter House as a historic district.

What it means: The French eclectic-style home in Cool Creek Estates on Maplecrest Drive was built in 1932. The property also includes a carriage house and pool house.

What’s next: As a historic district, any demolition requests or proposed exterior updates require approval by the Carmel Historic Preservation Commission.