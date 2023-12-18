Zionsville Police officers honored at holiday banquet

Several Zionsville Police Department officers were recognized during its annual holiday banquet Dec. 7.
According to the police department, the officers “worked tirelessly to serve and protect the community of Zionsville in 2023.”
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the holiday banquet and Mayor-Elect John Stehr served as the emcee for the evening. Many other elected officials attended to support the officers.
The award winners were:
- Officer of the Year — Master Patrol Officer Joshua Stutesman
- Chief’s Award of Excellence — Officer Austin Holtz
- Chief’s Award of Excellence — Detective Thomas Beard
- Special Achievement Award — Captain Drake Sterling
- Life-Saving Award — Officer Brandon Pounds
- Twenty Years of Service — Lieutenant Bryan Sauer
- Twenty Years of Service — Sergeant Samuel Dennemann
- Fifteen Years of Service — Lieutenant Bradley Kiefer, Sergeant Nicolas Johnson
- First Time Firearms Proficiency Award winners — Officer Austin Holtz, Officer Christopher Jones, Officer Brandon Pounds, Detective Nicholas Ruby and Officer Spencer Stuart
- First Time Physical Fitness Award Winners — Lieutenant Bradley Kiefer, Sergeant Joseph Dennemann and Officer Spencer Stuart