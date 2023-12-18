Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville Police officers honored at holiday banquet
Zionsville Police officers honored at holiday banquet
Mayor-Elect John Stehr was the emcee for the 2023 police department’s holiday banquet. (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Police Department)

Zionsville Police officers honored at holiday banquet

0
By on Zionsville Community

Several Zionsville Police Department officers were recognized during its annual holiday banquet Dec. 7.

According to the police department, the officers “worked tirelessly to serve and protect the community of Zionsville in 2023.”

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the holiday banquet and Mayor-Elect John Stehr served as the emcee for the evening. Many other elected officials attended to support the officers.

The award winners were:

  • Officer of the Year — Master Patrol Officer Joshua Stutesman
  • Chief’s Award of Excellence — Officer Austin Holtz
  • Chief’s Award of Excellence — Detective Thomas Beard
  • Special Achievement Award — Captain Drake Sterling
  • Life-Saving Award — Officer Brandon Pounds
  • Twenty Years of Service — Lieutenant Bryan Sauer
  • Twenty Years of Service — Sergeant Samuel Dennemann
  • Fifteen Years of Service — Lieutenant Bradley Kiefer, Sergeant Nicolas Johnson
  • First Time Firearms Proficiency Award winners — Officer Austin Holtz, Officer Christopher Jones, Officer Brandon Pounds, Detective Nicholas Ruby and Officer Spencer Stuart
  • First Time Physical Fitness Award Winners — Lieutenant Bradley Kiefer, Sergeant Joseph Dennemann and Officer Spencer Stuart


More Headlines

CIF COM LightDisplay 1Night Lights: Fishers neighborhood displays dazzling Christmas spirit Holiday LightsSnapshot: Holiday lights brighten Carmel CIG COM IndianaVeteransHOF 1Best of the best: Hall of Fame recognizes Indiana’s exceptional military veterans 409782282 789530826543426 1626851697573916882 nNoblesville Fire Department responds to apartment fire, no injuries reported CIC COM 1219 Pups and Pints 2Snapshot: Clay Terrace hosts holiday edition of Pups and Pints
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact