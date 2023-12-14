Letter: Diversion of CCPR funds disheartening

Editor,

Thank you for your recent highlight on the lack of transparency and funding toward Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation from local developers.

Doesn’t our mayor pride himself on being a part of green initiatives, even at a federal level? Yet, his excuse to override – without communication to CCPR – developers’ millions (and millions) of dollars rightly due to CCPR is disheartening.

Like many Carmel residents, I am a parent to a little one. We love the access to our clean, updated parks and playgrounds. Every New Year’s Day, we go for a long walk in the woods and play at the park. Knowing there is no offset to the woodland areas we are destroying for the sake of assumed unaffordable housing with parks and recreation care makes me wonder what kind of legacy our council is cultivating and our mayor is leaving.

Bre Sweeney, Carmel