Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – December 12, 2023

Night & Day diversions – December 12, 2023

0
By on Event Calendar

‘White Christmas”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “White Christmas” through Dec. 31 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Elf The Musical’

Civic Theatre presents “Elf The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Moon Over Buffalo’

Carmel Community Players’ production of “Moon Over Buffalo” runs through Dec. 17 at The Cat in Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy

The Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy presents “The Nutcracker” Dec. 15-17 at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. For more, visit ballettheatreofcarmel.org.

‘Wild & Swinging’ Holiday Party’

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s “Wild & Swingin’ Party” is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Celebrate the Holidays’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s “Celebrate the Holidays” shows feature Wayne Powers and the All-Star Jazz Trio Dec. 13-14 and vocalist Katy Gentry and pianist Eric Baker Dec. 15-17 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

‘Nutcracker with a Twist’

Ballet INitiative’s “Nutcracker with a Twist” will be presented Dec. 15 through Dec. 17 at the Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum in Indianapolis. For more, visit athenaeumindy.org/events/.

‘Festival of Carols’

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir and vocalist Anthony Nunizata will perform concerts at 3 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


More Headlines

Sweet suite: Holiday tradition offers valuable experience for young dancers Indianapolis Children’s Choir concerts feature European Holiday theme St. Peter’s congregation thankful for continued community support during holiday season Fishers vocalist to perform Christmas favorites Carmel in brief — December 12, 2023 Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza to extend hours for winter break
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact