Noblesville Schools superintendent delivers State of the Schools address

Superintendent of Noblesville Schools Daniel Hile presented the State of the Schools address Dec. 6 at the Noblesville Schools Community Center. As part of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce holiday luncheon, Hile discussed initiatives, programs and projects related to Noblesville Schools.

The athletic expansion for Noblesville High School is underway. Hile said another expansion that is expected to break ground next month at NHS will create new classroom space for STEM programming and expand and renovate space for performing arts programs, among other changes.

Academically, the school district stated it received national recognition for STEM curriculum for the sixth consecutive year and music education for the eighth consecutive year.

In recent years, Noblesville Schools has implemented STEAM — or science, technology, engineering, arts and math — education in elementary schools and now has a traveling STEAM museum providing hands-on learning, Hile said.

Another academic endeavor is a civics course for sixth-graders starting in January 2024. Hile said Noblesville Schools is partnering with Indiana University’s nonpartisan Center on Representative Government on a pilot program for a civics virtual reality education technology initiative in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense.

“This experience is going to provide our students the opportunity to interact virtually within the context of actual civics-related activities and events,” Hile said.

In addition, Hile announced an adult education program expected to start in August 2024, funded through a grant in partnership with Washington Township Schools.

“(It’s) going to provide opportunities to adults here in Noblesville to refresh and improve their academic skills needed to obtain a job, enroll in career training, prepare for passing the High School Competency Test to earn their GED or to even improve their English language proficiency,” Hile said.

Hile said staff have experienced challenges navigating language barriers and helping multilingual families. As a result, this year Noblesville Schools dedicated a centralized space called the Multilingual Family Support Center in the administration building, “designed to better support our rapidly growing population of multilingual families.” Approximately 10 percent of students at Noblesville Schools come from multilingual or English language-learner homes, he said.