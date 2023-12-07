IU Health in Fishers celebrates construction milestone

IU Health celebrated the mid-completion point of its major expansion at the Fishers hospital with a ceremony Dec. 1 that included the installation of a commemorative steel plate.

Hospital staff and associates attended the ceremony at IU Health Saxony, 13000 E. 136th St. in Fishers. Team members signed the steel plate, which is now part of the new section’s structure.

Looking to support the rapid growth of the Fishers community, IU Health broke ground for the $300 million expansion of its IU Health Saxony Hospital in 2022. The project will increase the hospital campus’ square footage by 50 percent.

Chad Dilley, chief operating officer with IU Health Saxony, said the next phase of construction primarily will be interior work.

“This (celebration) signifies a pivot point where we’re wrapping up the outer shelling frame,” Dilley said. “We’re moving to enclosing the exterior and starting interior work.”

The expansion will add 50 inpatient beds, bringing the total to 88. Riley Children’s Health Emergency Medicine services, including a pediatric emergency department, will be built next to the adult emergency department. There will also be an expansion of support service space for staff and patients.

The day wasn’t only a milestone in the hospital’s expansion, but also marked IU Health Saxony’s 12-year anniversary. Dilley said the celebration was a day to recognize the hospital’s 12-year legacy and the staff that supports it.

“This is another way to celebrate the team,” Dilley said. “This is really hard work and it’s important to celebrate as you go and then also reflect on the 12-year legacy of taking great care of patients here.”

The expansion at IU Health Saxony, soon to be IU Health Fishers, is projected to be complete by late 2025.