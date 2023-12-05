Night & Day diversions – December 5, 2023

‘White Christmas”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “White Christmas” through Dec. 31 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Elf’

Civic Theatre presents “Elf” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Inspecting Carol’

Main Street Productions presents “Inspecting Carol” through Dec. 10 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Moon Over Buffalo’

Carmel Community Players’ production of “Moon Over Buffalo” is set for Dec. 8-17 at The Cat in Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

Dave Koz & Friends

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Home for the Holidays’

Jon McLaughlin & Friends present “Home for the Holidays” at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Creole Christmas’

Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s “Creole Christmas” concert is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Holiday Pops’

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s “Holiday Pops” concert will feature Ben Davis and Amelia Wray at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.