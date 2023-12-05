Jazzy steakhouse and bourbon lounge opening soon

A new steakhouse is coming to Fishers that strives to offer a jazz-like atmosphere.

Cooper & Cow Steakhouse & Bourbon Lounge will open early this month at 8626 E. 116th St. The menu includes prime USDA steaks, fresh seafood and a variety of drinks, according to manager Matt Bauer.

“We have a fantastic lobster-tail cocktail that our chef has created,” Bauer said. “It’s served alongside an urban cocktail sauce.”

Adult beverage options include bourbon and whisky, innovative cocktails and curated wines.

Bauer said the restaurant will distinguish itself from other steakhouses with a laid-back atmosphere.

“The atmosphere we’re looking for is a cool jazz, speakeasy vibe,” Bauer said. “We have booth sitting, we have table sitting and soft sitting in the lounge area for a more relaxed drinking and small-plate experience.”

The 4,200-square-foot restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, accommodating up to approximately 110 guests at a time. There will be event space on the top of the building for cocktail parties and receptions.

Bauer said Cooper & Cow Steakhouse & Bourbon Lounge will partner with the Humane Society for Hamilton County during its grand opening, which has not yet been scheduled.

“Being involved in the community is important to us,” Bauer said. “So, we will be inviting our business neighbors to raise money for the community.”