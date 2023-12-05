Current Publishing
Elevate Carmel nonprofit to oversee Finkam mayoral transition, inaugural activities
A nonprofit has been formed to oversee the transition into office for Carmel Mayor-elect Sue Finkam and manage inaugural activities.

Elevate Carmel, Inc. will be led by Laura Campbell, an outgoing Carmel City Council member and Sue Finkam for Mayor campaign co-chair, and Kory Wood, partner at Ascent Strategic and general consultant to Finkam’s mayoral campaign. Lisa Brandt has been named the nonprofit’s executive director.

“Our goal with the transition is to find opportunities for service enhancement, process improvement, cost reduction and increased transparency to better serve our amazing community,” Finkam stated. “By recruiting a diverse and talented group of subject-matter experts to lead our transition efforts, we will lay a strong foundation to build an administration that will accelerate and elevate Carmel’s success for years to come.”

Brad Rateike of BAR Communications will handle communications for the nonprofit, and Marty Obst of MO Strategies is an advisor and fundraising consultant.

Two committees will help guide the transition process and plan inaugural events. They are:

Transition Committee

  • Co-chairs: Katie Lucas, Bill Stephan
  • Economic development: Larry Gigerich
  • Legal: Marilee Springer
  • Redevelopment: Adam Collins
  • Finance: Chuck Schalliol
  • Information technology: Jason Sondhi
  • Fire/EMS: Dr. Michael Kaufmann
  • Police: Doug Carter
  • Marketing and community relations: Rebecca Carl
  • Utilities: Kevin Hetrick
  • Engineering: Steve Fleming
  • Planning and zoning: Jamie Ford-Bowers and Chris Hamm
  • Administration: Jennifer Pavlik
  • Infrastructure: Michael Rowe
  • Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council: Liam Hansen
  • Bond bank: Loren Matthes
  • Talent acquisition: Kent Burns

Inaugural Committee 

  • Co-chairs: Carrie Holle, Jeff McDermott
  • Committee members: Johnica Bibeau, Carmel City Councilor Dr. Tim Hannon, Craig Dunn, Lou Gerig, Magdelan Bergeron, Marsha Millikan, Stephanie Carlson, Jill Stafford Zaniker

Finkam, a Republican, is succeeding Republican Mayor Jim Brainard, whose term ends at the end of the year. Finkam will be Carmel’s first new mayor since 1996.


