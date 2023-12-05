Elevate Carmel nonprofit to oversee Finkam mayoral transition, inaugural activities

A nonprofit has been formed to oversee the transition into office for Carmel Mayor-elect Sue Finkam and manage inaugural activities.

Elevate Carmel, Inc. will be led by Laura Campbell, an outgoing Carmel City Council member and Sue Finkam for Mayor campaign co-chair, and Kory Wood, partner at Ascent Strategic and general consultant to Finkam’s mayoral campaign. Lisa Brandt has been named the nonprofit’s executive director.

“Our goal with the transition is to find opportunities for service enhancement, process improvement, cost reduction and increased transparency to better serve our amazing community,” Finkam stated. “By recruiting a diverse and talented group of subject-matter experts to lead our transition efforts, we will lay a strong foundation to build an administration that will accelerate and elevate Carmel’s success for years to come.”

Brad Rateike of BAR Communications will handle communications for the nonprofit, and Marty Obst of MO Strategies is an advisor and fundraising consultant.

Two committees will help guide the transition process and plan inaugural events. They are:

Transition Committee

Co-chairs: Katie Lucas, Bill Stephan

Economic development: Larry Gigerich

Legal: Marilee Springer

Redevelopment: Adam Collins

Finance: Chuck Schalliol

Information technology: Jason Sondhi

Fire/EMS: Dr. Michael Kaufmann

Police: Doug Carter

Marketing and community relations: Rebecca Carl

Utilities: Kevin Hetrick

Engineering: Steve Fleming

Planning and zoning: Jamie Ford-Bowers and Chris Hamm

Administration: Jennifer Pavlik

Infrastructure: Michael Rowe

Carmel Mayor's Youth Council: Liam Hansen

Bond bank: Loren Matthes

Talent acquisition: Kent Burns

Inaugural Committee

Co-chairs: Carrie Holle, Jeff McDermott

Committee members: Johnica Bibeau, Carmel City Councilor Dr. Tim Hannon, Craig Dunn, Lou Gerig, Magdelan Bergeron, Marsha Millikan, Stephanie Carlson, Jill Stafford Zaniker

Finkam, a Republican, is succeeding Republican Mayor Jim Brainard, whose term ends at the end of the year. Finkam will be Carmel’s first new mayor since 1996.