Clevenger joins Hamilton County auditor race

Todd Clevenger, Hamilton County grant administrator, has entered the race for Hamilton County auditor, he stated Nov. 21 in a press release.

“Public service at the local level is extremely fulfilling because I get to see the impact daily,” Clevenger stated. “It is inherently meaningful because it is directly related to building and improving our communities, as well as improving the lives of our family, friends, neighbors and community members. Public service is my passion. I take the responsibility — and the honor of serving — very seriously.”

Clevenger has worked for the county since March 2018. His previous roles included serving as legislative chief of staff for Alaska State Rep. Cheri Davis and being a nonprofit administrator and partner in a marketing and communications consulting firm.

Clevenger has an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University and graduated from the National Associations of Counties High Performance Leadership Academy, a 12-week online leadership program for county government professionals. He and his wife have lived in Hamilton County for almost 30 years, residing in Carmel and Cicero.

“The position of county auditor can’t rely upon on-the-job training. The position is too important and too complex,” Clevenger stated. “Based on my six years of experience working with the auditor’s office, I am the only candidate ready to do the work on day one.”

For more, visit Clevenger4Auditor.com.