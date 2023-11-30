Friends open Baseline Social sports boutique at Carmel City Center

The concept of a boutique for apparel for golf, tennis and pickleball players was conceived by Carmel friends Katy Rhinehart, Kristyn Davidson and Rodie Zalaznik.

“It’s an idea we came up with together after a tennis match early in the summer,” Rhinehart said. “We decided we wanted to offer the community a new and unique store with designers you can’t get in the local market, certainly not together in one store.”

Baseline Social opened its new permanent Carmel City Center space Nov. 1 at 727 Hanover Place, Suite 149. Baseline Social previously operated as a pop-up shop in Oliver’s Twist in Carmel City Center during the summer.

Rhinehart, Davidson and Zalaznik co-own the store, which also sells accessories and home and gift items. Baseline Social features apparel from Addison Bay, Lacoste, A. Putnam, Vieux Jeu, Kule, Clare Varley and Cynthia Rowley. It also sells men’s apparel from Lacoste and Rhone.

Baseline Social carries pickleball paddles, racket bags, visors, hats, towels and purses.

The owners all play at Carmel Racquet Club.

“We all play tennis and pickleball,” Rhinehart said. “Kristyn is a golfer, and she is trying to teach us the ins and outs of a good golf game.”

Besides their love of tennis and pickleball, the women have something else in common, Rhinehart said. They have eight young sons between them. Rhinehart and Zalaznik each have three boys and Davidson has two.

Davidson said Carmel City Center is the ideal location for their business.

“Carmel City Center is not only a great place to have a business, but the complementary shops, restaurants and service experiences offered for customers is unmatched,” Davidson said.

Baseline Social is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We all take turns manning the store,” Rhinehart said.

For more, visit shopbaselinesocial.com.