Christmas event returns for 15th year

Traders Point Creamery is hosting its 15th annual Christmas on the Farm event Dec. 2 at 9101 Moore Rd. in Zionsville.

Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event includes hayrides, holiday lights, crafts, festive music by Steve Quinn, cookie decorating, visits with Santa and more.

Traders Point Creamery is an organic-certified dairy farm on 150 acres. The farm produces its own whole milk, chocolate milk, aged cheese and other products.

Lisa Caress, executive general manager at the farm, said Christmas on the Farm started in the farm’s historic 1800s red barn with Santa and cookie decorating and has grown each year.

“We have had the same live music and Santa for 15 years,” Caress said. “We’re really fortunate there are people who come back every year even though their kids are in middle or high school just to get the same picture.”

The Jingle Bell Cafe will feature crafted holiday treats, including hot chocolate, adult beverages and house-made cinnamon rolls made by the farm’s pastry chef. Brunch is also offered in the farm’s restaurant, along with eggnog.

“Brunch is one of our biggest services in general, but that particular Saturday will be completely sold out,” Caress said. “We have guests that drive in from Chicago, Wisconsin and Ohio for the sake of the eggnog, and we sell it basically as fast as we can make it out of the crates. It’s probably the single most requested item.”

Tickets are $23 and are good for 90-minute time slots that provide access to all activities. Children 2 and under are admitted free. Food and drinks are an additional charge.

Registration for the event is required and only available at traderspointcreamery.com/events/christmas-on-the-farm.