Lindsay Schloss is the founder and executive director of HopeAnchor & Crew. She said the nonprofit’s mission is to empower women to live full, balanced lives.

HopeAnchor & Crew, a nonprofit philanthropic jewelry studio where people can buy or make jewelry, held a three-day grand-opening celebration Nov. 17-19 for its location in Hamilton Town Center at 13225 Levinson Lane, Suite 200, in Noblesville.

Schloss said the jewelry sold at the store is a product of the nonprofit’s mission. HopeAnchor & Crew offers fellowship programs for women that focus on goal setting, accountability, creating habits, being present and figuring out what to do with your life, among other life areas. Jewelry is made by women in the fellowships or by volunteers at the store.

“Our mission statement is to empower women to live, full balanced lives while creating handmade philanthropic jewelry shining light on causes in our community,” Schloss said.

There are residential fellowships and semester-long community fellowships, where women experience personal growth working alongside other women. They are based on the nonprofit’s version of the wheel of life and focus on 10 areas, Schloss said. The 10 areas are:

Personal Growth & Passions

Emotional & Mental Health

Leisure & Rest

Home & Family

Finances & Lifestyle

Romantic Relationships & Marriage

Health & Fitness

Career, Education & Purpose

Spiritual Growth & Service

Friends & Community

“We talk a lot about life purpose. We do our life vision statements and vision boards,” Schloss said. “We do a self-evaluation tool and evaluate each lady’s current level of functioning in all 10 areas of their life, and then we set like a little action step in each of those 10 areas. So, it’s really like a growth curriculum. It’s kind of a mix of therapeutic and psychological principles, as well as (using) a lot of quotes and a lot of inspiring people that we study.”

Anyone can volunteer to make jewelry in the store. Fifteen percent of proceeds go to one of 10 local, national or global nonprofits. HopeAnchor & Crew also sells jewelry in approximately over 300 boutiques across the nation, Schloss said.

Schloss, a social worker by trade, wanted to make an impact on the community and started HopeAnchor & Crew in 2019. She started by making bracelets with her husband and five children.

“I was thinking, ‘Gosh, what if we (can make) bracelets that made a difference?’” Schloss said.

HopeAnchor & Crew is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more, visit hopeanchorandcrew.com.