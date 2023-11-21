Opinion: Let me ‘spa’ it out for you

What am I thankful for this holiday season? Spa’La Christina. It’s the name my husband gives to my sister’s Architectural Digest-worthy house in Ohio because of the pampered experience I receive every time I stay with her. Normally, I visit for Thanksgiving, but this year, our mom decided to host, and my highly anticipated annual trip to SLC was cancelled. To heck with that.

I called the manager (on her personal line!) and reserved an early November overnight. Although it’s a three-hour drive, being at SLC was worth every gallon of gas and frustrating zipper merge (for the love of all that is holy, people, stop blocking the lane 2 miles out!).

For starters, the proprietors have spent years remodeling and now have a circa-1920s abode that embraces its old-world charm with a nod to modern features and furnishings. The wood floors creak and the arched doorways are low, but the dimmer lights and surround-sound classical piano tunes create a magical ambiance whether at the 11-foot marble kitchen island or in the seagrass-wallpapered den.

Even better, the SLC manager/co-owner is the consummate host. She greeted me with freshly made pumpkin bread and a latté from her built-in coffee bar, while showing me to one of her daughter’s bedrooms, where she’d placed clean towels and a heavily laden snack tray. I was then escorted to the cozy living room where a puzzle, sparkling water and hummus invited me to enjoy the roaring fire. I partook in a posh steak dinner and then woke the next morning to more soothing background music and espressos.

I felt rich. I felt cherished. I felt rejuvenated. Thank you, Spa’La Christina!

Peace out.