Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – November 21, 2023

Night & Day diversions – November 21, 2023

0
By on Event Calendar

‘White Christmas”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “White Christmas” Nov. 24 to Dec. 31 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Christmas in Vienna’

Vienna Boys Choir’s “Christmas in Vienna” is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends will perform at Feinstein’s cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22. ESC4P3: The Journey Tribute Band’s performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25. For more, visit feinsteinhc.com.

Indiana Ballet Conservatory

Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s “The Nutcracker ” is set for 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 1 and 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Christmas with Lorie Line

Lorie Line will perform her 34th annual Christmas show at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Holiday and More’

Ashley Nicole Soprano’s “Holiday and More” concert is set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.


More Headlines

Noblesville singer Scharbrough juggles hectic holiday schedule Spreading holiday cheer: Third annual Winterfest returns to Zionsville Dec. 1 Author Viola Shipman returns to Westfield Making Merry: Annual holiday festival kicks off Nov. 24 at Conner Prairie Actor gets dream role as Buddy in Civic Theatre’s production of  ‘Elf’ Actor embraces ‘White Christmas’ role
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact