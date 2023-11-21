Night & Day diversions – November 21, 2023

‘White Christmas”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “White Christmas” Nov. 24 to Dec. 31 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Christmas in Vienna’

Vienna Boys Choir’s “Christmas in Vienna” is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends will perform at Feinstein’s cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22. ESC4P3: The Journey Tribute Band’s performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25. For more, visit feinsteinhc.com.

Indiana Ballet Conservatory

Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s “The Nutcracker ” is set for 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 1 and 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Christmas with Lorie Line

Lorie Line will perform her 34th annual Christmas show at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Holiday and More’

Ashley Nicole Soprano’s “Holiday and More” concert is set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.