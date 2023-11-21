3 men arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry from Carmel home

Two men from Colombia and a third man from Houston, Texas, are facing burglary and theft charges after allegedly breaking into a north Carmel home and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry that was later recovered during a traffic stop in Indianapolis.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the homeowners contacted police after discovering a broken glass door upon returning to their home in the 14000 block of Dublin Drive at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 13. A police search concluded the home was empty but that several rooms were in disarray. The homeowners entered and reported jewelry missing.

During the investigation, a neighbor told police she observed a white SUV drive slowly past her home and later saw the same vehicle, which she determined had a California license plate, parked behind the Regal Movie Theatre north of 146th Street in Westfield facing the entrance of her neighborhood with its headlights on.

Police used the FLOCK camera and license plate reading system to locate a vehicle in the area at that time that matched the neighbor’s description. Cameras captured the Mazda CX-9 earlier in the month in Texas, where it was rented.

“From my experience, it is common for groups of individuals, primarily from South America, to enter the United States and utilize rental vehicles with out-of-state plates to commit home burglaries,” CPD Detective Crystal Froelich stated in the probable cause affidavit.

The morning after the burglary, the FLOCK camera system captured an image of the vehicle in south Indianapolis, the affidavit states. Carmel police traveled to the area and located the SUV in a parking lot. They followed it to a nearby Motel 6 on Harding Street, where three men eventually entered the vehicle. Carmel and Indianapolis police officers pulled the vehicle over at 2:15 p.m. and arrested the three occupants.

The affidavit states that police discovered several pieces of jewelry in the vehicle that the Carmel homeowners confirmed belonged to them.

Alvaro Gamboa, 57 and Danny Mosquera, 36, both of Colombia, and Bairon Camacho Ruiz, 26, of Houston, have been charged with burglary of a dwelling and theft where the value of property is between $50,000 and $750,000. They remained in the Hamilton County Jail as of Nov. 21.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500.