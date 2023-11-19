Zionsville Girl Scout wins state contest

Zionsville resident Anna Rose Worthington, a member of local Girl Scout Troop 3757, recently won a statewide contest to design a Girl Scout patch, which will be distributed to Scouts who attend the Ringling Brothers Circus at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Dec. 1 through 3.

The Ringling Brothers Circus is a family-fun event with several acts at every show. The contest for the Scouts was to design a patch that represents the circus. Lauren Kerswick, Troop 3757 leader, said Worthington learned about the competition at a day camp during summer.

“They sent out a flier on the last day of camp explaining the patch contest,” Kerswick said. “The contest was for any Girl Scout in Indiana.”

Worthington, a fourth-grader in the bilingual French program at the International School of Indiana, researched the Ringling Brothers’ website to find out their official colors and acts performed to design her patch.

“I came up with the idea to showcase the human rocket and the high-wire performers,” said Worthington, who is 8 years old. “I wanted to showcase people of different colors and genders to show the diversity of the circus and use their bright colors in my design.”

Worthington said she was happy to win the contest.

“I was smiling the whole time,” Worthington said. “I was so excited to see my drawing become a patch, and I can’t wait to put it on my Girl Scout uniform. My troop was really supportive of me, and they were all very happy and excited that I won.”