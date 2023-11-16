Snapshot: Marching Pride of Lawrence Township

The Marching Pride of Lawrence Township competed in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 10 and went on to become a national semifinalist for the first time since 2019. MPLT finished their competitive season ranking 20th in the country, according to the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township. (Photo courtesy of MSDLT)
Snapshot: Marching Pride of Lawrence Township0
