Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township board approves new teachers’ contract

A newly adopted teachers’ contract will increase salaries for Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township educators, bringing the base salary for new hires to $50,000 a year.

The MSDLT board approved the new bargaining agreement during its Nov. 13 meeting, according to an announcement from the school district.

The one-year contract covers the 2023-24 school year. In addition to increasing the base salary for new hires, it gives all qualified teachers with at least one year of experience a $4,000 raise, according to the announcement.

Teachers with nine to 19 years of experience will receive an additional raise, depending on their education level and teaching experience.

The agreement also provides a $1,000 stipend for teachers who worked for the district during the 2022-23 school year; and if the district’s cash balance at the end of December is $15 million or more, all teachers working for the district in February will receive an additional $1,000 stipend.

“I am proud to celebrate the hard work and dedication of teachers through these well-deserved raises. Their commitment to education is the cornerstone of our students’ success,” Superintendent Shawn Smith stated. “We are grateful to our legislators for prioritizing education and competitive wages for teachers and aim to continue this upward trajectory, ensuring that our educators feel valued and supported in their vital role within our community.”

The new contract includes some changes to benefits, as well. The district will provide $3 million toward the district’s self-funded health insurance program, and the parties will split an expected 7.1 percent increase in premiums. The district also will increase its retirement plan match and allow teachers to “sell” up to five days of banked sick leave if they have accumulated more than 100 days.