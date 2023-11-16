Hamilton East Public Library board rescinds controversial book policy

In a split vote Nov. 16, the Hamilton East Public Library’s Board of Directors voted to rescind the controversial section of its library collections policy and to remove Tiffanie Ditlevson as the board president.

The HEPL board and its collections policy faced national media attention and criticism after the bestseller “The Fault in Our Stars” by Indiana author John Green, along with many others in the teen section, was moved to the general collection because of stipulations in the board’s collections policy regarding sexual acts and profanity.

Two board members voted against deleting the book policy paragraphs — Ditlevson and Micah Beckwith.

The vote came after the board received feedback from community members via a survey that indicated library patrons wanted the board to “stop book banning, improve board (and) trust librarians.”

Ditlevson argued that the survey might not be representative of the community’s feelings regarding the policy. Beckwith questioned whether there would be any “guard rails” to protect children from what he said could be harmful material.

They were in the minority, however. Other board members — Craig Siebe, Michelle Payne, Andre Miksha, Bill Kenley and newly appointed member Susan Crandall — voted in favor of deleting that section, which had been paused since late August.

Crandall was recently appointed by the Hamilton County Commissioners to replace Ray Maddalone, who resigned in early October after the state Public Access Counselor determined that he and former board president Laura Alerding violated the state’s Open Door Law.

Near the end of the Nov. 16 meeting, Payne made a motion to reassign Ditlevson as board vice president and appoint Seibe — who had been serving as vice president — as the new president. That motion passed along the same lines as the policy vote.

During discussion of the change in officers, Payne said she was disappointed that Ditlevson chose to send a press release Nov. 10 announcing Library Director Edra Waterman’s resignation. Payne said that Waterman and two board members asked that the information be kept confidential so that Waterman could make the announcement during the Nov. 16 meeting.

Ditlevson explained that she sent the news release because members of the media had reached out to her asking whether Waterman had resigned, and she felt that she needed to get ahead of the rumor mill. She added that she plans to resign from the HEPL board at the end of the year.

Ditlevson recently was elected to an at-large seat on the Fishers City Council.