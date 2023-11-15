Clay Middle School presents ‘Legally Blonde’

When Emma Lehikoinen auditioned for “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.,” she had one role in mind.

“Brooke is one character that I wanted to play,” Lehikoinen said. “She’s young and spicy. She still has a lot of life left in her.”

Lehikoinen plays Brooke Wyndham, who is accused of murder, in Clay Middle School’s production of “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.” Nov. 16-18 at the school.

“One of my best friends plays Chutney Wyndham, who is the person who tries to kill me, so we have a fun relationship with that,” Lehikoinen said. “There is a lot of choreography and I got to help out with that. I love the music.”

Patrick Joseph plays Professor Callahan.

“I like how he’s in charge and does what he wants,” Joseph said. “I watched the musical before I tried out to see what I was supposed to be like. I got familiar with it and read through the book of the musical.”

Ada Pongratz is cast as Paulette, who works in the hair and nails salon.

“I like her attitude and her voice,” Pongratz said. “I had a bigger role last year, but it was as an understudy.”

Ethan Noel plays Kyle, the UPS man who falls in love with Paulette.

“He’s like a sexy, strong man,” Noel said. “He tries to look at himself as better than everyone else. It’s not a big role but it’s a role everyone ends up liking.”

Eighth-graders Pongratz, Lehikoinen, Noel and Joseph are all members of the primary cast, with shows at 7 p.m. Nov. 17-18.

The understudy cast will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets are $5 and available at the door and at showtix4u.com/event-details/781508474.

