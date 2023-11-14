Lawrence Central High School senior wins ‘Youth of the Year’

A Lawrence Central High School senior is the 2022-23 Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Youth of the Year honoree.

The youth organization announced Arael Stigler as this year’s winner during its Blue Door Gala celebration Oct. 28 at Crane Bay in Indianapolis. According to BGCI, the designation recognizes young people for their contributions to family, school, community and to the club, as well as personal challenges and obstacles they have overcome.

“The ‘Youth of the Year’ program is an opportunity to showcase our city’s most inspirational young people,” Maggie A. Lewis, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, stated in an announcement. “I cannot think of a better way to honor not only Arael, but all of our finalists, for their commitment to our clubs, dedication to helping mentor fellow members and serving as living proof of the impact our clubs have in transforming the lives of the kids who walk through our blue doors each day.”

Stigler has been a member of the Finish Line Boys & Girls Club since 2016 and now serves as a youth development professional at the club.

“The exceptional teen has become a fearless leader, overcoming grief and personal obstacles to thrive,” the announcement stated. “She has not only demonstrated excellence in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society, but on stage through involvement in step and dance teams. In addition to her academic honors, Stigler has served as an instrumental role model and mentor for many younger members at the club.”

The announcement stated that Stigler plans to attend Tennessee State University in the fall to study nursing.

Stigler will go on to contend for the Indiana Youth of the Year title and a college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more, visit www.bgcindy.org.