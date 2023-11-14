Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Cosmopolitan Carmel kitchen
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Cosmopolitan Carmel kitchen

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1992 in downtown Carmel, this home’s new owners were reimagining their builder-basic kitchen, looking to transform it into a sleek and sophisticated space.  

Before
  • Gold brushstroke tile laid out in a unique and artistic pattern sets the tone for the space and makes a stylish and sophisticated statement.
  • A circular light fixture, ombre faucet and appliances featuring metallic accents give the room a cohesive touch of cosmopolitan flair.
  • Dark acrylic cabinets provide the perfect contrast to the sleek backsplash and appliances, creating an inviting atmosphere with modern glamour.
  • A new island featuring a unique curved corbel artistically bridges the space between the kitchen and living room.


