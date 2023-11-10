Carmel-based Syra Health co-founders ring Nasdaq opening bell

The co-founders of Carmel-based health care consulting company Syra Health recently traveled to New York City to be recognized during the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell Ceremony.

During the Nov. 1 ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio in Times Square, Syra Health co-founders Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi and Sandeep Allam rang the opening bell as their company was highlighted for joining Nasdaq as a publicly traded company (SYRA) in September and its app that aims to boost mental health.

According to Vuppalanchi, Syra Health CEO, the company’s mission is to revolutionize healthcare through innovative services and technology solutions. Established in 2020 at 1119 Keystone Way N., Suite 201, in Carmel, Syra Health aims to offer solutions to significant health care challenges.

“We have three major areas: Behavioral and mental health, population health and digital health,” Vuppalanchi said.

The bell-ringing ceremony highlighted Serenity, Syra Health’s app geared toward preventative mental health care. The program incorporates telehealth technology that enables remote patient-clinician interaction for health services.

Sandeep Allam, executive chairman and president of Syra Health, said Serenity operates through AI-driven features. The program learns and adapts to its user’s mood.

“It starts communicating with you, and it also has a beautiful diary feature,” Allam said. “You can put your thoughts in it every single day.”

The app recommends activities to boost mental health based on the user’s mood and alerts the user to seek professional intervention when necessary.

Learn more at syrahealth.com.