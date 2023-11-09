Westfield’s Dog Tag Dash helps pets, vets

In celebration of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Westfield Welcome presented the second Dog Tag Dash Nov. 4 at Grand Junction Brewing Co. Approximately 150 runners and walkers participated in the dog-friendly 5K or the shorter Dog Walk.

Besides bringing their dogs, participants were able to select a “team” during registration represented by different colored shirts: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard. According to Kristen Mix, community events coordinator with Westfield Welcome, about twice as many runners chose “team” Army than any other branch of service.

Runner Bobby Thompson of Whitestown placed first, running the 5K in 19:19 and the full course in 20:05.

“All the best races are in Westfield and Carmel,” Thompson said.

The ultimate win of the event is that all proceeds go to benefit Pets Healing Vets, which is a program facilitated and funded by the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Pets Healing Vets pairs shelter dogs and cats with qualifying Hoosier veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury.

“As the Pets Healing Vet program increases the number of veterans and animals we serve, donations from events like this have become critical to help us continue saving lives at both ends of the leash,” said Jennifer Hatcher, director of development for the Humane Society forHamilton County.

The program is free of charge to the veteran and will support the animal throughout its life. To donate or find out more, visit PetsHealingVets.com.