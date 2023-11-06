Westfield Lion of the Year urges community involvement

The Westfield Lions Club recently presented Carrie Hendrickson Larrison with the Roy O. Hadley Westfield Lion of the Year Award.

Roy O. Hadley was a member of the Lions Club for more than 50 years. He served as a township trustee and was named one of Westfield’s Citizens of the Century in 1984.

“I was super surprised and shocked,” Larrison said. “I was not expecting it at all.”

This is Larrison’s first official year as a member of the Westfield Lions Club; however, she has been helping with events for years, as her husband Jeff has been a member for 15 years and serves as club secretary. He has served as president as well as a district officer in the past.

Larrison worked with Westfield Washington Schools for 30 years, beginning her career as a seventh-grade math teacher and ending it as a counselor and Advanced Placement coordinator at Westfield High School. She put in her retirement paperwork in December of 2019. Then, before the end of the school year, the COVID-19 lockdown happened. Despite it not being the way Larrison would have liked to end her career, she enjoyed getting to present her seniors with their diplomas in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Larrison still works part time as a consultant for College Board and on the AP Coordinator Experience Team, training teachers to be AP coordinators at their high schools. She also substitute teaches from time to time.

“I wanted to wait to join (the Lions Club) until I had more time,” Larrison said. “But I don’t know why I waited so long. You just volunteer when you can, and no one judges you.”

Founded in 1930, the Westfield Lions Club has more than 60 members, adding at least 10 of those this past year. That makes the Westfield club the fastest-growing Lions Club in its district of 34 clubs. Larrison played a part in recruiting some of the new members.

“My goal with Lions Club is to get more women involved,” Larrison said.

At this point, 10 club members are women, six of whom joined this year.

A couple of the activities the Westfield Lions Club has participated in recently include donating dictionaries to elementary schools and helping with hearing screenings. Carrie and Jeff enjoyed getting to interact with their oldest grandson, who is a third-grader at Monon Trail Elementary School.

Besides the Lions Club, Larrison has served with various organizations throughout Westfield. She began volunteering “a little here and there” for Open Doors of Washington Township, which works to improve the quality of life for local residents through providing food, clothing and other assistance. She took over the Thanksgiving food program about 15 years ago. Now, Larrison serves as vice president of special projects, which include both the Thanksgiving and Christmas food programs, the Back to School program and Kids Weekend Food Bags.

“I just really encourage people to get involved in the community,” Larrison said. “We have the most amazing community, and that’s because of the people. You don’t have to have a lot of time. Just find something you’re passionate about and help out.”

Upcoming Opportunities for Involvement

Westfield Lions Club Texas Hold ’em Poker Tournament

Twice a year, between 400 and 500 players gather for the Westfield Lions Club Texas Hold ’em Poker Tournament, the largest poker tournament in central Indiana.

Qualifying rounds begin at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 Pleasant St. in Noblesville. After three qualifying sessions, the top 15 percent will advance to the final championship round at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. The top 25 players get payouts, with the winner receiving $10,000.

Proceeds benefit charitable organizations throughout the City of Westfield and across Indiana. Register at lionspoker.org.

Open Doors Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Programs

As in years past, Open Doors will once again be handing out food baskets to area families who qualify. Each $75 food basket includes enough to feed a family of four.

“We need food desperately, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Open Doors Vice President Carrie Larrison said. “We anticipate more applications than last year, and last year was record-setting.”

In the past, Open Doors’ clientele has generally grown by 20 to 30 clients a year, but recently it has grown by 15 to 20 clients a month.

Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at Open Doors at 19360 Tomlinson Rd. from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. To help, visit opendoorswestfield.org/#.

Westfield Giving

For the first year, Open Doors will be partnering with Westfield Education Foundation, Westfield Washington Schools and local Westfield churches to provide Christmas gifts to children in the community. People who have given to Open Doors to provide Christmas gifts in the past can now give to this joint effort. Larrison said there will be trees all over the community with tags to purchase gifts for young people who need them.

“This is going to be a huge collaboration and community effort,” Larrison said. “We’re hoping we can reach almost everyone.”

To help, visit wwswef.org/holidaygiving.