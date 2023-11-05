Current Publishing
Senors Finley Hiple and Olivia Horner will play Cinderella’s stepsisters, Grace and Joy.

Westfield High School Theatre Department to present ‘Cinderella’

Cast and crew members of the Westfield High School Theatre Department are working to present the fall performance of “Cinderella,” which opens at 7 p.m. Nov. 9, with additional shows at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 an  2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

According to student director, senior Elliott Hoffbauer, the cast of more than 40 has been rehearsing every afternoon after school for the past 10 weeks.

Senior Keegan Connor has the title role of Cinderella. This summer, Connor also earned the title of Miss Indiana Teen and will compete in Orlando in early January for the title of Miss America Teen.

“In the musical, Cinderella says, ‘I wish I could go to the ball. I wish it for every girl who ever wanted to go to dance and was told she couldn’t.’ That line in ‘Cinderella’ resonates with me,” Connor said. “I want every girl who’s told she can’t do something to know anything is possible. You’re capable, strong and beautiful. I want all the little girls to know that no dream is too big to dream. Cinderella doesn’t let the negative comments define her. She knows she is worthy of love and focuses on her happiness.”

Senior Collin Alber plays Prince Christopher. Alber played the lead, Seymour Krelborn, in the WHS production of “Little Shop of Horrors” last fall.

Music directors Alison Wessel and Graham Sutton, assistant directors Eric Zabonick and Sydnie Blair and director Lance Grubb usually stay out of the spotlight.

“I am incredibly proud of this year’s production,” said Lance Grubb, WHS French teacher and “Cinderella” director. “The students have gone above and beyond to make this truly magical. I’m even more grateful for the parent volunteers and booster organization that make this possible.”

Tickets for all shows at the WHS Auditorium at 18250 N. Union St. are $15 per person at westfieldtheatrechoir.com/events.


