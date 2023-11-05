Noblesville resident dead in single vehicle crash

The Noblesville Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash at 3:06 a.m. Nov. 4 at 148th Street and Promise Road. The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Noblesville resident Derrick Shetler, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, evidence and witness statements indicate that the 2013 Chrysler 200 was speeding eastbound on 148th Street before striking the curb on the south side of the road just west of Promise Road. The car left the roadway and rolled several times before stopping on the south side of 146th Street.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Eastbound 146th Street was temporarily closed. Road closures/lane restrictions were in place for about four hours..

The NPD Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.