Carmel High School students release book exploring women of color in STEM
From left, Jahnavi Avula and Srinija Darapureddy (Photo courtesy of Srinija Darapureddy)

Two Carmel High School students want to inspire and empower their peers through their book, “Women of Color in STEM.”

Authors Srinija Darapureddy and Jahnavi Avula chronicle the stories of notable women, past to present, who have made lasting impacts the fields of STEM. Both said they want to pursue careers in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

“Even though it’s the 21st century, there’s still a lot more men in these fields than there are women,” Darapureddy said.

“Women of Color in STEM” released Aug. 6. (Photo courtesy of Srinija Darapureddy)

Darapureddy said she and Avula spent months researching women who made historical contributions to STEM-related fields, including Janaki Ammal, an Indian botanist. Ammal was the first woman to receive a botany degree in India and a master’s in botany in the U.S during the 1900s.

“When I was a young girl, reading about her and learning about her made me realize that I can do anything,” Avula said.

The two authors want to spread that confidence to other girls. They have partnered with the National Girls Collaborative Project to spread their message. NGCP aims to bring together groups committed to informing and encouraging girls to pursue careers in STEM. Proceeds from the students’ book are donated to NGCP.

“Women of Color in STEM” released Aug. 6 and is available through Amazon.


