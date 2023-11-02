Lawrence Central teacher receives FORUM Foundation award

A Lawrence Central High School teacher was among 15 central Indiana educators to receive a grant through FORUM Credit Union’s foundation.

According to an announcement from FORUM, the foundation distributed about $25,000 through this year’s program.

Lawrence Central teacher Lauren Graham’s grant award went toward the purchase of a class set of 25 graphing calculators.

On the website listing award recipients, Graham stated, “When I first began teaching, my entire perspective changed. I chose the career because I enjoyed teaching people new things. Now, I continue to choose the career because of my ability to influence students in so many different capacities. I have taught and continue to teach students experiencing more life adversity in their 14-16 years on this Earth than I ever have, but in my classroom, they feel wanted, respected, encouraged, challenged and most importantly, safe.”

According to the announcement, the FORUM Foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in grants since it was founded in 2014. This year, the Foundation received applications from 184 educators requesting more than $325,000 for educational tools.

Grants may be used for any direct classroom expenses, including supplies for a project, basic classroom materials, supplemental items to enhance classroom learning or an experience to enrich educational involvement.

Applications for next year’s educator grants will open in June. Collegiate scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 academic year are open now through Jan. 31. For more about the Foundation, visit forumcu.com/foundation.