Driver dead in crash at U.S. 31 and 226th St.

The driver of a Dodge Ram suffered fatal injuries in a crash at U.S. 31 and 226th Street around 4 a.m. Nov. 2.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at approximately 4:20 a.m. They found that a 2009 Dodge Ram was apparently westbound on 226th Street turning southbound onto U.S. 31 when a 2023 Nissan Altima was southbound on U.S. 31 approaching 226th Street. The two vehicles collided, causing the Dodge Ram to land inverted in a ditch.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered fatal injuries in the crash. There is no further information at this time about the condition of the driver of the Nissan Altima or whether there were any passengers in either vehicle. The case is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.