Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Fishers

The homeowners wanted to elevate their dark and dated kitchen’s aesthetic appeal, improve functionality and increase entertainment space.
- White perimeter cabinets brighten the space and provide classic appeal, while a modern gray wood tone accents the expanded island and bar area.
- The matte white brick backsplash provides the perfect texture contrast to the sleek quartz countertops.
- A device charging drawer, knife block drawer, and warming drawer improve functionality.
- The custom cabinets extend to the ceiling, increasing its perceived height and providing additional storage and display space.
- Timeless finishes, like polished nickel cabinet hardware and a custom range hood, elevate the kitchen’s aesthetic.