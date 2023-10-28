FIDO aims to assist dogs chained, penned outside

In 2005, a small group of volunteers decided something needed to be done to raise awareness and help for chained and penned dogs living in the backyards of Indianapolis. So, they organized into Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside.

“Although there seemed to be concern about homeless animals in our local shelters, no one seemed to even know about the suffering and loneliness of these chained dogs,” FIDO Executive Director Darcie Kurtz said. “So, our small band of volunteers decided to venture out into the back alleys of our city and try to make life a little better for these dogs.”

Back then, Kurtz said the volunteers worked out of their homes and had a simple motto: “Just about anything we do is better than nothing.”

“We literally drive down alleys looking for dogs living outside in poor conditions. Then we go to the front door to offer our help in a friendly, non-judgmental way. We also learned early on that the best way to help the dogs was to help their people,” she said. “FIDO has no animal law enforcement authority, so we focus on supporting people to provide a humane level of care for their dogs. Many people are doing the best they can.”

In 2017, FIDO hired its first paid staff member and since has grown by leaps and bounds. The organization is based out of a warehouse at 16th Street and Sherman Drive in Indianapolis. FIDO now has a staff of 11 full- or part-time employees but still depends on volunteers.

“(We have) about 40 regular volunteers, along with an additional 50 or so occasional volunteers,” Kurtz said. “We have staff and volunteers out in the field every day now.”

Some of those volunteers and donors come from Hamilton County.

“I think residents of surrounding counties with less poverty and social needs are willing to reach out and offer their help in our county, be it financial help or volunteer help. I think people often feel compelled to reach out to where the greatest needs are,” Kurtz said. “Marion County, especially the neighborhoods that FIDO serves, has high poverty rates that are not so common in the generally more affluent surrounding counties. I think maybe some of the residents of surrounding counties work in Marion and may see some of the needs themselves and feel inclined to help here.”

Help from donors ensures FIDO can not only assist dogs living in poor conditions but also can distribute food at the monthly pet food pantry – cat food included. FIDO also provides flea treatment and litter for cats. The organization has a spay and neuter program and partners with Indy Neighborhood Cats to help ensure community cats are fed and fixed.

“We are a boots-on-the-ground organization not afraid to roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty by going into some of the highest needs neighborhoods of our city. Our mission is to improve the quality of life of outside dogs,” Kurtz said. “So, we focus on helping dogs by providing information and direct resources to their families. Our most valuable time is spent in backyards and on front porches providing direct assistance to people and their dogs.”

For more about FIDO or support its work through donations or volunteering, visit fidoindy.org.