Letter: Time for Nelson to redirect focus

Editor,

Fatigued by the ceaseless barrage of advertisements and mailers from Miles Nelson, all sporting a repetitive headline fixated on Moms for Liberty, many have begun to speculate about the substance of Miles’ campaign in the absence of this group. Should Moms for Liberty cease to exist, it begs the question: What would Miles’ mayoral campaign revolve around?

Instead of allocating an overwhelming share of his attention and campaign budget to a group with which he fundamentally disagrees, it’s time for him to redirect his focus toward outlining his vision and plans for the city if he secures the position of mayor.

Jackie O’Keefe, Carmel


