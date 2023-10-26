Current Publishing
Letter: Nelson the right candidate to keep Carmel moving forward

Editor,

When Mayor Jim Brainard was first elected in 1996, Carmel had a population of 38,000. It took vision, not a simplified bullet-point plan, for him to lead Carmel to become the No. 1-rated city in the nation.

When evaluating the candidates for mayor, it’s clear Miles Nelson is the leader needed to carry on Mayor Brainard’s legacy and keep Carmel moving forward. He has outlined his vision for Carmel, including a transparent government, safe streets and smart investment.

Sue Finkam has expressed her desire to make Carmel a “cocoon.” That is not how we have gotten to where we are, and it is not how we will keep moving forward. I urge my neighbors to vote for Miles Nelson on or before Nov. 7.

Annette Gross, Carmel


