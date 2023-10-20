Carmel Market District’s Carnifall to feature fun for children, adults

Carmel’s Market District’s fall celebration will soon return in full spirit.

Carnifall will return for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 followed by a new event called Boos & Barrels, featuring bourbon tastings, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the store, 11505 Illinois St.

It is the first time Carnifall has been held since 2019.

“We did Carnifall until COVID, and then we had to stop doing the event,” said Laurie Campbell, who serves as the store’s Osteria restaurant general manager and the beer, wine and liquor buyer for Market District. “We decided it’s time to roll out the fun we used to have and create the excitement, basically for the children, during the Carnifall event.”

Campbell said children receive a trick or treat bag and visit several stations.

“All departments will be passing out candy throughout the store,” she said.

There will be cakewalks, music, prizes and face painting.

“It’s a fun experience for the kids to be able to enjoy themselves,” Campbell said. “All the employees will be in costumes, if they can as far as their job goes. We’re glad to have this for the Indianapolis area market again. It was fun for us to celebrate with the kids.”

Boos & Barrels, a free event set for 3 to 6 p.m., will feature four distilleries: Limestone Branch-Yellowstone, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co, Log Still Distillery and Old 55. Representatives from the distilleries will provide information about the bourbons, and guests 21 and older can enjoy samples, bottle signings, music and food.