Two Kroger stores in Fishers celebrate remodeling

Fishers customers joined Kroger officials Oct. 4 to celebrate the remodeling of two of its Fishers locations in back-to-back ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Kroger had ribbon-cutting ceremonies at its 11700 Olio Rd. location and its Cumberland store at 9799 E. 116 St. The celebration included unveiling new features and donations to several of the corporation’s local hunger-relief partners.

Manager of Public Affairs for the Central Division of Kroger Eric Halvorson said that since 2016, approximately $49 million has been invested in three Kroger locations in Fishers, including the Allisonville store at 7272 Fishers Crossing Dr.

Close to $6 million was spent on the Olio Road and Cumberland renovations.

Regional Project Manager Sarah Reigle said improvements began in April and were finished in June. Upgrades to both locations included fresh paint, wall decor and more tables for produce display. One major feature prioritized in remodeling was upgrades to the produce department.

Reigle said 36 feet of new cases were added to the produce section.

“All of the new cases and equipment that we installed are more energy efficient,” Reigle said. “All of the doors on these produce cases dramatically reduce our energy use.”

Kroger works with regional food banks to provide food for neighbors in need, and part of the ceremony included donations of $75,000 to charity organizations, including Hamilton Southeastern Schools lunch fund, Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank.

Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, said that Kroger is deeply involved with its community as it works to end hunger and eliminate food waste.

“We believe no one in the state of Indiana should go to bed hungry,” Juergensen said. “We continue to work toward this moonshot goal through the Zero Hunger/Zero Waste plan.”