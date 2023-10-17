Current Publishing
You are at:»»Engling announces candidacy for District 5 congressional seat
Engling announces candidacy for District 5 congressional seat
Max Engling and his wife, Kelcey. (Photo courtesy of the Max Engling for Indiana Facebook page)

Engling announces candidacy for District 5 congressional seat

0
By on Indiana, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

Max Engling announced Oct. 17 that he is running as a Republican to represent Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Rep. Victoria Spartz has announced that she is not seeking reelection to that district, which comprises Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Grant and Tipton counties, and part of Howard County.

In an announcement from his campaign headquarters, listed as PO Box 2151 in Noblesville, Engling stated that the country is on the wrong track and “we need an unabashed fighter who can stop the Democrats and help restore our country.”

The announcement stated that Engling, 36, graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis, worked for an HVAC business and volunteered with the Republican Party on campaigns in Indiana. He later interned on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and eventually became a full-time member services director for recently ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California.

The announcement stated that Engling earned a master’s degree in defense and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

According to Legistorm, an online Congressional database, Engling now works as member services director for Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina. His congressional employment began in 2013 with Republican Rep. Dan Lungren of California. He also worked for Republicans Candice Miller of Michigan and Rodney Davis of Illinois.

According to his campaign headquarters, Engling resides in Fishers. The announcement stated that he met his wife, Kelcey, in Muncie, and they were married in Cicero.

Two news stories from 2012 state that Engling is originally from Chicago, and that he was named that year to The Hill’s list of 50 most beautiful people working on Capitol Hill. The Chicago Magazine article states that Engling, then 25, was a former model. He also waited tables in Indianapolis and Washington, D.C.


More Headlines

Car chases lead to Missouri man’s arrest in Fishers Hamilton County to expand water and sewer to Baker’s Corner Donation goes toward new Fishers K9 officer Carmel in brief — October 17, 2023 Paws & Think to host inaugural Tails of Celebration fundraiser Oct. 26  Hamilton County GOP denies involvement in ‘Free Palestine’ text message
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact