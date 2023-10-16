ATI to present ‘Greatest Hits Volume 2’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s new leadership team will have prominent roles in the 2023-24 season opener.

Artistic Director Judy Fitzgerald, one of ATI’s three co-founders, and Darrin Murrell, associate artistic director, recreate roles in the “ATI’s Greatest Hits Volume 2” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“We are performing numbers from ‘Nunsense,’ ‘My Fair Lady,’ ‘Cabaret’ to ‘Sweeney Todd’ and more,” Fitzgerald said. “We are representing over 13 of ATI’s favorite shows. It is so exciting to have such an amazing mix of songs and performers, from so many shows, all in one night.”

Cynthia Collins and Don Farrell, the other two ATI co-founders, resigned before this season. Collins has taken a position in Anderson University’s musical theater department but will appear in this revue. Farrell is pursuing other performing opportunities but said he expects to be involved with ATI in the future. Fitzgerald said other performers include Suzanne Stark, Kenny Shepard, Nathalie Cruz, Tim Hunt, Jill O’Malia, Emily Crowley Davis, Deborah Hill, Carol Worcel and Nathan Perry.

ATI performed “Greatest Hits Volume 1” as a fundraiser in February.

“It was such a smash that we brought back Volume 2 with all new hits,” Fitzgerald said. “Hard to believe that we are heading into our 19th year. With all of the shows under our belt, it’s hard to choose which songs to use. Looks like we will have plenty of great material left for next season.”

Fitzgerald will sing “Not While I’m Around” from “Sweeney Todd” with her daughter, Lizzie Farrell.

“I can’t think of anything better than that,” Fitzgerald said.

This will mark Murrell’s second production as associate artistic director as he directed the Oct. 14 Lab Series reading of “The Liars Bench.”

“This will be my first show at the Studio Theater in my new position, and it is quite fitting that it is a ‘Best of ATI’ collection,” Murrell said. “My interest in taking this new position and having the opportunity to share some of my experience in arts administration with ATI is rooted in my deep admiration and respect for the organization based on the positive experiences I have had here doing shows as an actor and director as well as the many amazing colleagues and collaborators I have worked with here over the years. Many of those shows and performers are part of this production, and I am thrilled to see those performances being brought back to life in this revue.”

Murrell will revisit one of his favorite roles, Alfie Doolittle in “My Fair Lady,” singing ‘Get Me to the Church on Time.”

Murrell and Fitzgerald will share co-hosting duties and sing a duet from “Gypsy.”

Murrell is pleased that “Cabaret” is represented in the show.

“I had the honor to play a role in that production and remember it as a very meaningful experience,” he said. “I also have a major interest in new works and the Lab Series, so I am glad there will be a song from ‘Mr. Confidential,’ which made its way from the Lab Series to the main stage season (in the spring). While I was not in the ATI production of ‘Sweeney Todd,’ I got to see both the Studio Theater and Palladium versions of the show and have incredible memories of those performances. So, I am looking forward to hearing Judy’s reinterpretation of one of Mrs. Lovett’s songs.”

Murrell said he has been involved as an actor or director in about a dozen shows at ATI in the past 10 years.

Among the shows he has performed in are “The Odd Couple,” “Cabaret,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” and “The Big Bang.” He also has directed several Lab Series productions as well as ‘A Comedy of Tenors’ and “Unnecessary Farce” in the main stage season.

For more, visit atistage.org.