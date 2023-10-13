Obituary: Margaret “Margot” Bacon

Margaret “Margot” Bacon, 80, of Carmel and Westfield, passed away October 6, 2023. Born September 22, 1943, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, Margot was the daughter of the late George Sidney and Kathleen (Tomlinson) Amesbury.

Margot is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Wilfred “Wilf” Bacon; her brother, Michael Amesbury; three children, Andrew (Diane Piroli) Bacon, Nicholas (Chrissy) Bacon, Joanne (Eric) Smith; seven grandchildren, Ian, Jarad, Tegan, Maggie, Darby, Fiona, and Garrett; five great grandsons, Malachi, Orion, Phoenix, Owen Wilfred, and Connor.

Margot and Wilf immigrated to the United States in 1981. Margot had a variety of successful professions: florist, substitute elementary teacher, social worker, therapist, hospital chaplain, and hospital interpreter services coordinator. She was the Executive Director of Chrysalis, an Evansville, Indiana residential home for women recovering from addiction.

Margot lived her life with enthusiasm, generosity, humor, and a love for all people, especially her family. She was an active member of several bible study groups and church charities, primarily with Grace Church.

She called herself a “social butterfly” and never knew a stranger. Margot was welcoming, loving, and her positive energy was infectious. She loved entertaining guests in her beautifully decorated, yet cozy and festive home. Margot and Wilf also loved to travel, especially back to England on the Queen Elizabeth II cruise ship.

Margot’s Celebration of Life service is at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Grace Church, 5504 East 146th Street, Noblesville, Indiana. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. and continue until the time of service. To celebrate Margot’s joie de vivre and honor her request, guests attending her Celebration of Life are asked to wear bright colors, preferably avoiding black. Fascinators and similar accessories are also encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Safe Families for Children’s Indianapolis Chapter or Shepherd Community Center of Indianapolis.

