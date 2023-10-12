Westfield City Council approves one of two GO Bonds 

Of two general obligation bonds up for vote on Oct. 9, the Westfield City Council approved only one, and even that approval came with changes.

2024 Non-Elected Officials Salary Ordinance: Amended and approved, 7-0

The purpose of this ordinance was to establish a minimum and maximum for city salaries for 2024, adjusted by 4 percent for a proposed cost of living adjustment (COLA.)

After nearly 30 minutes of discussion, Councilmember Scott Willis (R-District 1) made a motion that the ordinance be accepted with the 4 percent COLA removed so that non-elected city salaries will remain at the 2023 range with new positions accepted as written.

The approved amendment authorizes the incoming administration to make offers for positions, such as a newly added Chief of Legal. City of Westfield Chief of Staff Jeremy Loller clarified that current employees will still be able to receive raises as long as they are within their specified salary range. City Attorney Manny Herceg clarified that a COLA percentage may still be adopted at any time through the normal process.

Issuance and Sale of GO Bond 2023 A: Not approved, 5-2

This proposed general obligation bond included funds up to $6 million for multiple infrastructure projects, including a roundabout at 151st Street and Town Road and phase one of the roundabout at 161st Street and Spring Mill Road, as well as widening Mule Barn Road and Tomlinson Road.

Only Willis and Councilmember Victor McCarty (R-District 3) voted in favor of the bond.

According to Loller, not passing the bond will delay the city’s ability to start other projects, but he did confirm that the projects could all be supported by Tax Increment Financing (TIF), given where they are located.

Issuance and Sale of GO Bond 2023 B: Amended and approved, 7-0

This general obligation bond largely allocates funds up to $6 million for public safety and public works vehicles. Phase two of the roundabout at 161st St. and Spring Mill Rd. was originally included in the bond.

Councilmember Cindy Spoljaric (R-at-large) made a motion to amend the language, specifying that bond funds would not be used for economic development, to prevent those funds going toward the roundabout.

An ordinance appropriating the funds was also approved 7-0 with the amended language.

Loller said the passage of at least one of the proposed bonds should allow the city to maintain the tax rate in the next year but not necessarily in years to come.

Wheeler Landing PUD: Approved, 7-0

This Planned Unit Development (PUD) relates to the YMCA extension to the existing aquatics center at 851 E. 181st St., which was recommended for approval by the Advisory Planning Commission on Oct. 2.

New Business:

The 2024 budget was discussed and will be presented for approval during the Oct. 23 council meeting, set for 7 p.m. at Westfield City Hall at 130 Penn St.