Night & Day diversions – October 10, 2023

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” runs through Nov. 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Prom’

Civic Theatre’s production of “The Prom” is set to run through Oct. 21 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Robert Cray Band

The Robert Cray Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Don Farrell will present “Because of You … a Tribute to Tony Bennett” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and Ben Johnson and Ron Abel present “Let Me Be Frank,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

“Wish You Were Here”

“Wish You Were Here: The Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd” is set for 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

“Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets Tour”

Lucinda Williams and her band will present the “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets Tour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

“Troilus & Cressida”

Bard Fest’s “Troilus & Cressida” will conclude with performances Oct. 13-15 at The Cat in Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

Celebración de España

The Indianapolis Opera will present Celebración de España, a fundraiser, will be a celebration of music, opera and art. It is set for 6 p.m. Oct.14 at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘As You Like It’

Mud Creek Players’ production of “As You Like It,” presented in partnership with Indy Bard Fest, runs through Oct. 15 at Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.