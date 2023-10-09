Zionsville Youth Lacrosse Club to hold clinic

The Zionsville Youth Lacrosse Club has been selected by USA Lacrosse to host a Pick Up & Play clinic during the third annual National Celebrate Lacrosse Week. According to ZYLC, the event encourages youth in central Indiana to engage with lacrosse.

The Pick Up & Play clinic will be presented Nov. 5 at Stadium 875, at 4650 S. 875 E., Zionsville. Youth in grades K through 8 are eligible to participate. According to ZYLC, participants will learn fundamental lacrosse skills, engage in drills and exercises and interact with experienced coaches and players.

According to USA Lacrosse, the clinics play a crucial role in National Celebrate Lacrosse Week, providing youth an opportunity to experience the sport firsthand and establish connections with local lacrosse organizations.

“We are excited to host the Pick Up & Play clinic and introduce lacrosse to young athletes in Boone County and throughout central Indiana,” said Aaron Walton, president of the Zionsville Lacrosse Club. “This event will provide youth with a fun and interactive experience while fostering their interest in the sport.”

As a 2023 Pick Up & Play clinic host, Zionsville Youth Lacrosse Club was provided several resources, according to the organization. Items include the Pick Up & Play Clinic curriculum, 60 unified clinic sticks, low-weight lacrosse balls, a USA Lacrosse-branded signage package, USA Lacrosse member organization insurance and a USA Lacrosse registration portal for participants.

ZYCL will also benefit from national marketing support provided by USA Lacrosse.

“We are grateful to USA Lacrosse for their generous support and guidance,” Walton said. “These resources will allow us to provide a comprehensive and enjoyable experience for the participants.”

To register, visit uslacrosse.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/2023-pickupandplay-zlax.