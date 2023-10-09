Meet the candidates running for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council

Democrat Tim Casady and Republican Sarah Sampson are running for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council.

The two candidates answered the following questions from Current:

What are your top three campaign issues?

Casady:

Strengthen the town’s comprehensive plan and zoning code to protect rural areas by preserving green spaces and wildlife corridors, and better protect our urban areas from overbuilding. Keep pushing for top-notch parks (both preservation areas and neighborhood parks) and the vital pathways that connect them to our schools, neighborhoods and our distinctive Main Street/Village area. Establish collegial and effective collaboration with the town administration.

Sampson: My top three campaign issues are safety, responsible planning and maintaining fiscal accountability. As we grow, we need to review per capita and residential safety measures to match municipality needs and requirements. Requests for increased fire and police coverage hit the town budget and are approved by the town council. We currently have a grant paying for some of our fire department resources and will have to find funding for when the grant expires. The town needs to use good communication with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and keep a good relationship to keep our rural district safe as well. Responsible planning is another topic relevant to the town council as it is time for a new comprehensive plan for our town. The current plan has had addendums for annexation, reorganization and zoning changes which have already occurred. We also have current discussions on the gateway project in the village, discussions on zoning changes from rural to urban and are having farmers / other landowners put their properties up for sale. It’s important our town works with the schools and has open lines of communication as the school administration gets additional information on proposed development and uses a planning consultant for demographic particulars. The schools can share reported expected population information with the town to aid in the fact gathering for development decisions. A new comprehensive plan could hopefully settle some issues and questions so we can move forward together as a town with more current objectives. Maintaining fiscal accountability means we should continue to have a balanced budget with solid administrative personnel numbers, while keeping the constituents’ needs and wants in mind. It means communicating why we make financial decisions as a board. It means doing our best to get the most for the taxpayers’ dollars. We are digging out of the financial reporting mishaps of the past few years, and I hope to help repair the reputation of the town.

What are Zionsville’s greatest strengths? Where do you see areas for improvement?

Casady: The three leading strengths of our town are our distinctive Main Street/Village, our award-winning schools and teachers, and the town’s parks. We need to improve our pathway connections between these three prime assets and all of our neighborhoods. For example, our western neighborhoods are especially cut off from our parks and commercial districts. Meanwhile, our most important pathway stretching the length of the town – the Big 4 Rail Trail – must remain a priority. With the recent withdrawal of the form-based code proposal, our historic village area remains at risk from development and an out-of-date zoning code which is currently poorly and unevenly applied. The next town council must address this issue.

Sampson: Zionsville is a safe, clean community with excellent schools. We have a bit of something for everyone. We have a quaint thriving village of restaurants and shops, walking paths and a variety of parks, rural land, equestrian properties and an easy on/off drive to the city. Our community is very engaged, often putting others before themselves – especially when it comes to the kids. Our volunteer community is amazing, and we are so lucky to have such strong volunteer civic leadership groups such as Lions Club, Tri Kappa, the Rotary Club, Psi Iota Xi and the American Legion. Based on discussions with constituents, I have heard requests for financial reporting improvements and help with property taxes by creating a more diverse economic base. Having a background where I worked as a Certified Public Accountant to audit profit, nonprofit and government clients, I hope to be a financially minded beneficial addition to our council.

How would you describe Zionsville’s financial health? Why would you describe it that way?

Casady: Zionsville’s financial health is excellent. Its balance sheet and major fund balances are healthy with the town having run budget surpluses in 4 of the past 5 years. In October 2022, S&P noted “robust cash reserves and liquidity” and the town’s “very strong tax base.” But in the same review, the town’s bond rating was downgraded due to poor internal financial controls and transparency, a small finance staff experiencing high turnover, and “internal disputes between the administration and council.” Steps have been taken to build back and train the town’s financial staff, to improve its internal controls, and to install a more robust financial reporting software system. I would question, however, whether we’ve remedied the communication breakdowns between the town council and the administration. Given my track record as Parks Board President gathering bipartisan support for large parks projects, my record of working with Mayor-Elect Stehr on the Parks Board, and my extensive business and executive experience – I believe that I’m an ideal candidate to ensure that our town’s financial ship gets put back in AA+ order.

Sampson: I’ve been paying attention to Zionsville’s financial reporting problems which is one of the reasons I’m running for this position. I think we still need to be cautious with stating opinions about our finances while the balance in any accounts is still uncertain. The image of Zionsville’s financial health was damaged for sure, but hopefully the recordkeeping from the current software will be up to date when the next council takes over. There are good discussions currently occurring about the plan for next year’s budget. The budget workshop I attended helped me be aware of the maximum allowable amounts being requested for the different departments, and town council meetings have helped set an expectation to live within our means to create a sustainable budget. Having town councilors who are financially minded is important to help have Zionsville be financially healthy.

What should be the city’s role in supporting its senior citizen residents and their needs?

Casady: The town should build a much-needed community center that includes robust senior recreational programming and partner with Boone County senior service providers to deliver services in conjunction with the community center. The town should support and lobby at the state legislature for better property tax relief for seniors, such as Senate Bill 90 proposed by our State Senator J.D. Ford this year which would freeze property taxes for seniors who’ve resided in the same residence for over 10 years. The town should support HUD supported housing options for low-income seniors.

Sampson: One of the attributes I love most about Zionsville is the community. I’ve been able to meet so many of the District 4 constituents and recognize there is a wonderful group of senior citizens sprinkled into my district – with some of them in nursing homes and the homes around the nursing homes. Many people in this age bracket are long-term residents or family of other Zionsville members. I believe all members of a community deserve attention and support from their town and would be willing to further find ways to help our senior citizens and to make our town be more senior citizen friendly.

How do you determine if a proposed development or redevelopment project in Zionsville is something you would support?

Casady: Any development must be measured against the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code. Unfortunately, our Comprehensive Plan has not been revised for years and needs to be updated. As it does today, town council should seek input from the plan commission and planning professionals. I would strongly resist requests for creation of TIF funds or TIF bond financing to benefit the developer at the expense of other taxpayers, other areas, and the schools. I would NOT act arbitrarily or outside of what property owners have been reasonably led to expect under the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code.

Sampson: I would take the time to thoroughly examine the proposal details. This means looking at all ways it will impact the town such as per capita info that relates to safety, schools and infrastructure. I would look at the comprehensive plan to see how it fits in with zoning and future projects. I would attend meetings to listen to the neighboring community’s concerns or excitement, research the business or developer, consider complications and consider financial impact.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Casady: I have the expertise and the experience to be a town council member you will be proud of. I can and I will protect what we love about Zionsville and prepare the town for what we need. I ask for your support and your vote on or before Nov. 7.

Sampson: I grew up in this area, loving Zionsville. Getting the chance to return 18 years ago with my husband Jon to be near my parents and siblings was a dream answered. We have raised our 10 children here, and they’ve attended the Zionsville Schools. I’m ready to be an active hardworking councilor and am willing to listen to constituents. I have a strong network and will work with the other councilors and our new mayor to move Zionsville forward.

What is the best way for voters to contact you?

Casady: Casady4ZvilleD4.com, and Casady For Zionsville on Facebook and Instagram

Sampson: SarahESampson.com or Facebook: Sarah Esterline Sampson for Zionsville