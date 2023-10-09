ATI co-founder Farrell embarks on next performing journey

Don Farrell is ready for the next chapter of his performing career.

Farrell, a co-founder of Carmel-based Actors Theatre of Indiana with Judy Fitzgerald and Cynthia Collins, resigned in September. Collins resigned in the summer to concentrate on her job in the musical theater department at Anderson University. Fitzgerald has taken over as artistic director and Darrin Murrell has joined as associate artistic director.

“It’s a new phase of my life,” Farrell said. “It’s been a great ride with ATI. I’m proud of all the accolades, successes and accomplishments that the organization has been able to accomplish in the past 18 years. I’m excited to see what new opportunities might open up for me. I’m looking to pursue more of my acting and performing career and exploring new projects and ideas I’ve had on and off during the past 18 years. Sometimes there are some great ideas to pursue but you just don’t have the time to do it.”

The 54-year-old Westfield resident said it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“I truly love everybody that I’ve been able to work with and all the new friends and acquaintances, whether it’s the artists, the artisans, the patrons, the sponsors, the donors, the directors, the designers, the staff and the board,” Farrell said. “Everybody I’ve worked with is lovely. I don’t want to let anyone down.”

Farrell said he wants to use his talents in other ways to perform for the community.

“I love this community,” he said. “I’m heartfelt about that. It’s just been a great community to be a part of. I want to find ways to give back. Hopefully, these ideas and projects may benefit one arts organization but possibly more than that. We’ll see where the journey takes me and what opportunities open up. There is a lot of faith and trust and a lot of excitement in this new chapter in my life. I’m very proud of all the work at ATI. It was literally blood, sweat and tears for all three of us. I’m very excited for the future of ATI. I love ATI. I always have and always will. I’m still going to help when I can. Hopefully, in the future, people will see me on that ATI stage; just in a different capacity.”

Farrell said his relationship with Feinstein’s has been very successful. He previously had performed his Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow shows at Feinstein’s.

He has three Feinstein’s shows scheduled with his collaborator Terry Woods. They will perform tributes to Tony Bennett Oct. 12, Neil Diamond Nov. 9 and “A Sinatra Christmas” Dec. 13.

He also will play the role of the narrator in a “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 1-22 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.

Farrell also has some private events scheduled for the rest of 2023 and has committed to some shows in 2024 that are yet to be announced.

“I’ve been auditioning for some other plays and theater companies, so I’ve been excited about being able to do that,” he said.

Farrell said the idea of leaving ATI to pursue other options has been on his mind for a while. He said there was so much administrative work that he didn’t have a great deal of time to devote to his craft.

“The talents and gifts we’ve been given in our life are not ours but given to us from God,” Farrell said. “I think a true sin is to not take the talents as best you can.”

Farrell had previously set up Crossroads Entertainment LLC as his production company. For more, visit crossroads-ent.com or Crossroads Entertainment’s Facebook page.

For private events, contact [email protected]