The Edwards Twins return to Feinstein’s
Anthony Edwards’ impersonation of Andrea Bocelli. (Photo courtesy of Anthony Edwards)

The Edwards Twins sold out their first appearance at Feinstein’s in Carmel last year.

“The promoter said then next year we’re going to do two shows,” Anthony Edwards said.

Identical twins Anthony and Eddie Edwards will present “The Ultimate Variety Show” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael.

Some new additions will be in their repertoire.

“We’re doing Elton John from the ‘70s, the ‘80s and the 2000s era,” Anthony said. “That’s a new thing we put in the show and it’s blowing the audience away. We’re also bringing in Bette Midler, which is also brand new. The Bee Gees will be coming. John Fogerty is another new one.”

Eddie Edwards is well known for his Barbra Streisand impersonation. (Photo courtesy of Anthony Edwards)

Anthony impersonates all the male performers while Eddie portrays the females.

“Eddie’s favorite character is Barbra Streisand because he has been doing that the longest,” Anthony said. ‘That’s really a character people just go crazy over. He’s very good friends with Barbra’s manager and Barbra’s booking agent. Barbra’s producer just came to see it and said hands down, it’s probably the best he’s ever seen.”

Anthony said two of his favorites to impersonate are Elton John and Andrea Bocelli. 

Anthony said it was natural for Eddie to impersonate females because he spent years touring the world as part of La Cage aux Follies. 

It was Carol Burnett who suggested the twins combine their acts.

“She was very instrumental in getting the act started,” Anthony said. “She had seen me in Toronto, and we became good friends. She then went to see Eddie and was so enamored with him, she asked him to be on “Carol & Company.” Eddie was on the first season of that show. After we got endorsed by her, it absolutely skyrocketed.”

The 58-year-old twins, who are based in Las Vegas, perform approximately 300 shows per year, Anthony said. They’ve been performing together for about 30 years.

“We’ve had residencies in many cities in our career,” Anthony said.

For more, visit feinsteinshc.com. For more on the Edward Twins, visit theedwardstwins.com


