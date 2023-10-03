State Rep. Torr to retire at end of term after 28 years in office

State Rep. Jerry Torr announced Oct. 3 he will retire from the Indiana General Assembly when his term ends in 2024.

The Republican from Carmel was first elected in 1996. He said serving the constituents in District 39, which covers portions of Carmel and Westfield, has been “an honor of a lifetime.”

“During my time as a state representative, we’ve made Indiana one of the most attractive places in the country to start and grow a business, and our local communities continue to reap the rewards through record growth in population, development and opportunity. And our future remains bright,” he stated. “I’m thankful for the privilege to represent the voices and values of our area at the Statehouse, but I’m looking forward to concentrating fully on my career working in title insurance.”

Torr, 65, is the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, vice chair of the House Joint Rules Committee and a member of the House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Rules and Legislative Procedures Committee.

Among Torr’s accomplishments in office was sponsoring a bill in 2005 that led to Indiana moving to daylight saving time. He authored the state’s “right-to-work” law in 2012 and in 2015 authored legislation to repeal the Common Construction Wage.

“Jerry’s business and policy acumen, institutional knowledge and passion for service are a tremendous asset to our team at the Statehouse,” stated House Speaker Todd Huston, a Republican from Fishers. “He continues to be a strong advocate for his constituents and local communities, and Indiana is better for it. His heart for putting Hoosiers first will be missed, but I look forward to serving with him for his last session.”

In his last reelection bid in 2022, Torr defeated Democrat Matt McNally by earning 52 percent of the vote. McNally announced in May that he would run for the District 39 seat again in 2024.

Torr, who grew up on a farm in Putnam County, has lived in Carmel since 1987.